PayPal, YouTube and Google presence in Armenian market discussed

Armenian Minister for High-tech Technology Hakob Arsahkyan and US Ambassador to Armenia Lynne Tracy have discussed how the United States and Armenia can continue to work together to set the stage for the continued expansion of Armenia’s high-tech sector and leverage new technologies in a way that drives innovation, protects the common values, and advances the mutual national security interests. The parties also exchanged thoughts on pandemic-related situation.

The following areas of common interest were on the agenda of the meeting:

☑️ Investment perspectives;

☑️ Cybersecurity,

☑️ Digitization,

☑️ Armenian Startup ecosystem and cooperation with Silicon Valley;

☑️ Expertise exchange and adoption issues;

☑️ PayPal, YouTube and Google presence in Armenian market.

The interlocutors agreed to continue the discussion on issues of mutual interest.