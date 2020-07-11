Henrikh Mkhitaryan to miss Roma’s clash against Brescia

Henrikh Mkhitaryan will miss Roma’s clash against Brescia after collecting five yellow cards. Roma coach Paulo Fonseca is forced to make changes due to the one-match bans for Bryan Cristante and Henrikh Mkhitaryan.

Cristante and Mkhitaryan are out suspended but Fonseca revealed at a press conference he will continue with the same formation and hopes to be able to call on Edin Dzeko again.

The Portuguese tactician claimed Javier Pastore, Cengiz Under, Kluivert, Carles Perez and Diego Perotti are all candidates to take Mkhitaryan’s place tomorrow and said Nicolò Zaniolo might get another chance during the match.

“They are all players who can play in Mkhitaryan’s position tomorrow. On Zaniolo, I have always said that he has been a long time out,” he said.

Armenia international Henrikh Mkhitaryan has scored in two consecutive games. This week he helped Roma beat Parma 2-1, grabbing a goal and an assist in Roma’s 2-1 win against Parma.

Last weekend the midfielder scored a brilliant solo goal in Roma’s 1-2 defeat to Napoli.