Converting Hagia Sophia to a mosque a display of Turkey’s disrespect for cultural heritage – Artsakh President

Converting UNESCO World Heritage Site Hagia Sophia to a mosque is another display of Turkey’s disrespect for cultural heritage, Artsakh’s President Arayik Harutyunyan said in a Twitter post.
He described it as “long-term consequence of standing unaccountable for Armenian Genocide and its denial, ongoing destruction of Armenian culture’s material testimonies.”
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan signed a decree on Friday opening Istanbul’s Hagia Sophia as a mosque after a Turkish court annulled a 1934 government decree that had turned it into a museum