Armenia deeply concerned about Turkey’s decision on Hagia Sophia status

Armenia is deeply concerned about the decision of the authorities of Turkey to convert Hagia Sophia, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, into a mosque.

“Hagia Sophia is not merely a historical and cultural monument. Throughout its history, it has been bearing diverse religious, cultural and political significance,” Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Anna Naghdalyan said in a statement.

“Granting a museum status to Hagia Sophia and inscribing it on the UNESCO World Heritage List symbolized cooperation and unity of humankind instead of clash of civilizations. Regrettably, the recent decision of the Turkish authorities brings to a close this important mission and symbolism of Hagia Sophia,” she added.

Naghdalyan said the decision creates a dangerous precedent for substantial changes of the purpose and the meaning of the UNESCO World Heritage Site. This situation calls for close monitoring by the international community, particularly the UNESCO, for the preservation of historic sites with such status in the territory of Turkey.