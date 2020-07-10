The Netherlands allocates 200,000 euros to Armenia to purchase much-needed equipment

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Netherlands has decided to allocate 200,000 euros to Armenia to purchase much-needed equipment to fight the coronavirus, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reports.

Under the agreement signed between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Health of the Republic of Armenia on July 9, the money allocated within the framework of the assistance will be used to purchase three PCR testing devices, 100 hospital monitors and 1 biological safety camera from Armenian companies.

The Armenian Ministry of Health has already ordered the above-mentioned equipment from Armenian companies, and the devices will be delivered to Armenia in the near future.