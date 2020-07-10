Notre Dame Cathedral’s spire will be restored to 19th Century design

The spire of Notre Dame cathedral, which was destroyed in a fire last April, will be restored according to the original Gothic design, the BBC reports.

French President Emmanuel Macron announced the decision, putting an end to speculation that the spire would be rebuilt in a modern style.

Mr Macron had previously hinted he was in favour of a “contemporary gesture”.

However he has said he wants the restoration to be completed by 2024, when Paris is hosting the Olympics.

The Elysée said Mr Macron’s main concern was “not delaying the reconstruction and making it complicated – things had to be cleared up quickly”.

It added that the process of designing a modern spire, with an international competition for architects, could have caused unnecessary delays.

“The president trusts the experts and approved the main outlines of the project presented by the chief architect which plans to reconstruct the spire identically,” the Elysée said.

The announcement followed a meeting of France’s national heritage and architecture commission (CNPA).