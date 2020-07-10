HEX Adventure Armenia Day Pack: A backpack that “shines a light” on the beauty of Armenia

HEX Adventure Armenia 20L Day Pack is a fully loaded backpack that not only features top quality materials, but combines those materials into something that’s more like a piece of art, Samuel Huang writes in a review for the G Style – a digital magazine with coverage for what is fashionable in consumer electronics and general technology.

The HEX Adventure Armenia 20L Day Pack was created to “shine a light” on the beauty of Armenia and support the local economy. The bag was developed as a collaborative project including Harry Kazazian, (Owner and CEO of Exxel Outdoors LLC), Serj Tankian (renowned artist, composer, activist, and lead singer of System Of A Down), and Sako Shahinian (Creative Director for Exxel Outdoors LLC) along with HEX to bring the bag to life.

The Adventure Armenia features authentic Armenian inspired tapestry artwork on the shell and lining along with custom Armenian inspired logo rivets. The bag also features brown vegan leather, coated canvas, silver antique hardware, faux fur lining, and adjustable shoulder straps with air mesh padding.

“The HEX Adventure Armenia Day Pack is well worth every penny you spend on it. Not only that, a portion of the proceeds from the sale will go directly to HIKEArmenia.org, an organization that believes Armenia can become a premier hiking destination by developing hiking infrastructure and sharing the awesomeness that is Armenia with the world,” Huang writes.