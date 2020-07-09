More flights to Armenia announced

The Armenian Civil Aviation Committee has published the schedule of the upcoming flights to Armenia.
On July 9 Sibir Airline will operate a Moscow-Yerevan-Moscow flight (arrival in Yerevan at 16:25, departure at 17:25).
On July 9 and 11 Belavia will carry out Minsk-Yerevan-Minsk flights (arrival in Yerevan at 02:45, departure at 03:35).
On July 9 Aircompany Armenia will fly from Mneralniye Vody to Yerevan (arrival at 15:00).
On July 10 Aircompany Armenia will offer a flight from Rostov-on-Don to Yerevan (arrival at 14:00).
On the same day Aircompany Armenia will operate a Krasnodar-Yerevan flight (arrival at 19:45).
All passengers arriving in Yerevan will have to organize their departure from the airport to places of self-isolation.