Armenian Genocide and Holocaust education now required in Colorado high schools

Colorado Governor Jared Polis has signed a bill, mandating the teaching of Holocaust and Genocide studies in high schools.

“I’m excited to sign a bill that will help ensure that we will never forget the horrific crimes against humanity that occurred in the Holocaust. In death camps across NAZI-occupied eastern Europe, millions of Jews and hundreds of thousands of Gypsies, homosexuals, Catholics, socialists, and others from young children to the elderly were industrially slaughtered,” the Governor said in a Facebook post.

“From now on, Colorado high school students will learn about the Holocaust and genocide studies, some of the darkest times for humanity, so that we may never repeat history nor silently bear witness to genocide,” he added.