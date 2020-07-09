SocietyTopVideo

Armenian Genocide and Holocaust education now required in Colorado high schools

Siranush Ghazanchyan July 9, 2020, 09:17
Less than a minute

Colorado Governor Jared Polis has signed a bill, mandating the teaching of Holocaust and Genocide studies in high schools.

“I’m excited to sign a bill that will help ensure that we will never forget the horrific crimes against humanity that occurred in the Holocaust. In death camps across NAZI-occupied eastern Europe, millions of Jews and hundreds of thousands of Gypsies, homosexuals, Catholics, socialists, and others from young children to the elderly were industrially slaughtered,” the Governor said in a Facebook post.

“From now on, Colorado high school students will learn about the Holocaust and genocide studies, some of the darkest times for humanity, so that we may never repeat history nor silently bear witness to genocide,” he added.

I’m excited to sign a bill that will help ensure that we willl never forget the horrific crimes against humanity that occured in the Holocaust. In death camps across NAZI-occupied eastern Europe, millions of Jews and hundreds of thousands of Gypies, homosexuals, Catholics, socialists, and others from young children to the elderly were industrially slaughtered. From now on, Colorado high school students will learn about the Holocaust and genocide studies, some of the darkest times for humanity, so that we may never repeat history nor silently bear witness to genocide.Thank you to Representative Dafna Michaelson Jenet, Representative Emily Sirota, Senator Steve Fenberg, and Sen. Dennis Hisey for their work on this important issue.▶️ You can also find this bill signing on my YouTube page: https://youtu.be/VLYHMtWtu0Y

Gepostet von Governor Jared Polis am Mittwoch, 8. Juli 2020
Show More
Back to top button
Close