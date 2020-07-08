Rep. Devin Nunes highlights importance of U.S. assistance to Artsakh de-mining

In a letter to the House Appropriations Committee leadership Congressman Devin Nunes highlighted the importance of assistance to de-mining in Artsakh.

“This humanitarian assistance is crucial for the basic safety and well-being of the people of Nagorno-Karabakh. People’s lives are endangered by mines scattered across 1,400 acres of territory. According to The HALO Trust, a non-profit organization focused on demining, “[T]here have been more landmine accidents per capita in Karabakh thank anywhere else in the world. A quarter of the victims are children,” the Congressman said.

This week the House Appropriations Committee will present the Fiscal Year (2021) Foreign Aid Bill, which will help define the future of U.S. assistance for Artsakh de-mining.