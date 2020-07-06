Sir Elton John honoured by Royal Mint on £1,000 gold coin

Rock legend Elton John is to be commemorated on a £1,000 gold coin celebrating his musical legacy, the BBC reports.

He said it was a “fabulous honour” and a “truly humbling milestone”.

The Royal Mint at Llantrisant in south Wales is to sell coins featuring Sir Elton’s glasses and straw boater hat to mark his career of more than 50 years.

Artist Bradley Morgan Johnson from Norwich used a musical note design to create round spectacles topped with hat and bow-tie on a Union flag background.

Getty Images

“It really is a fabulous honour to be recognised in this way,” said Sir Elton.

“The last few years have contained some of the most memorable moments of my career, and this is another truly humbling milestone on my journey.”

The cheapest coins have a face value of £5 selling for £13 while a one-kilo gold proof coin has a face value of £1,000 – though it is priced at £68,865.

A one-off coin will be auctioned to raise cash for the Elton John Charitable Trust.