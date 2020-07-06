President Sarkissian visits Armenian-Turkish border

Last weekend, President Armen Sarkissian visited the state border of Armenia, met with the leadership of the detachment of the Russian border troops, which, according to the 1992 agreement between Armenia and Russia, controls the state border of the Republic of Armenia with Turkey and Iran.

Head of the Border Guard Department of the Russian Federal Security Service in Armenia, Lieutenant General Roman Golubitsky reported on the situation on the border, the operative activities of border guards, the close cooperation with residents of border villages and Armenian partners.

“The Border Guard Department successfully solves the problems set before it,” said President Armen Sarkissian, thanking him for his conscientious service and wishing him success.

President Sarkissian noted that the state flags of Armenia and Russia hovering on the state border “are a symbol of our friendly and allied relations based on mutual trust.”

President Sarkissian and his wife Nune Sarkissian also visited the village of Nor Shen (Kharkov), from where the ruins of the ancient Armenian capital Ani can be seen. They talked to the only resident of the village, Grandma Vahandukht.