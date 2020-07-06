Louvre museum reopens after 16-week shutdown

The Louvre, the world’s most visited museum, reopens after its coronavirus closure Monday, but with nearly a third of its galleries still shut, AFP reports.

Although most of the museum’s most popular draws, like the “Mona Lisa” and its vast antiquities collection will be accessible, other galleries where social distancing is more difficult will remain closed.

Nor will there be any crowding in front of Leonardo da Vinci’s masterpiece for a selfie, with visitors warned that they will have to stick to standing on well-distanced spots marked on the floor.

To avoid bottlenecks, arrows will guide visitors through the labyrinth of galleries, with doubling back banned, the museum said.