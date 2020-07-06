Defense Minister, ICRC discuss the fate of Armenian citizens in Azerbaijani captivity

Armenia’s Defense Minister David Tonoyan received today representatives of the International Committee of the Red Cross in Armenia headed by the head of the delegation Claire Meytraud.

During the meeting, the sides touched upon the current issues of cooperation between the Armenian Defense Ministry and the delegation of the International Committee of the Red Cross in Armenia, as well as the opportunities for increasing the efficiency of cooperation and the forthcoming activities.

The interlocutors discussed issues related to the fate of Karen Ghazaryan, Ara Ghazaryan, citizens of the Republic of Armenia in Azerbaijani captivity. He highlighted the of coordinated work of the Red Cross offices in Yerevan and Baku.

The parties also touched upon the issues of clarifying the fate of the missing persons after the Nagorno Karabakh conflict, as well as other issues related to the coordination of the work carried out by the Commission on Captivity, Hostages and Missing Persons of the Republic of Armenia and the ICRC.

At the end of the meeting, David Tonoyan thanked the head of the ICRC in Armenia for the support of the delegation to the efforts of the Government of the Republic of Armenia in the fight against the coronavirus.