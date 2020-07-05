Constitution is a mindset, a work culture, a system of values and morality – Armenian President

Constitution is not only the right and responsibility but also a mindset, a work culture, a system of values, and morality, President Armen Sarkissian said in an address on the occasion of Constitution Day.

The full text of the address is provided below:

Dear Compatriots,

Distinguished Citizens of the Republic of Armenia,

Today is the Constitution Day, and we also celebrate the State Symbols Day.



We have common state symbols – the state flag, coat of arms, anthem, and one unified Constitution – the Main Law of the land.

History is not only a good teacher but also an undeliberate inspirer. It constantly reminds and prompts us to keep in mind that to achieve success as a society and as a state, we need to work hand in hand, build our country together,



that first and foremost we have common state and national interests, and only after that come personal or private interests,



that the individual is the greatest asset,



and that the Constitution is not only the right and responsibility but also a mindset, a work culture, a system of values, and philosophy.

When over 200 years ago, the Shahamirians created the “Snare of Glory,” we didn’t have statehood yet, but they wrote is as a constitution for the future Armenia, hoping in their hearts that the time would come, the time of the Armenian statehood, statehood void of the snares of glory.

Dear Compatriots,

We need to exercise the utmost efforts and responsibility, discipline and vigilance to overcome challenges with dignity and move forward. We have to be more alert, united, and proactive to have a stable and developed country and to pass it to future generations; we need to have a strong state, a tolerant and unified society, unblemished state symbols – the flag, coat of arms, anthem, and unity based on the Constitution.

I congratulate us all and wish peace, prosperity, and optimism.

God bless our Fatherland and us all.