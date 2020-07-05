Armenian Americans marching in 1918 July 4th Independence Day parade in New York (video)

The Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA) has shared footage from July 4th, 1918 showing Armenian Americans participating in the July 4th Independence Day parade in New York City and heading to White House celebrations the same day, urging U.S. support for a newly established independent Republic of Armenia, and offering a history lesson going back to the battle of Hayk and Bel and Vardanantz.

