Ronaldo becomes first Juventus player in 60 years to score 25 league goals

Cristiano Ronaldo has become the first man in 60 years to hit 25 goals for Juventus in a single Serie A season, bringing up the milestone with his first-ever free-kick goal for the Italian giants, Goal.com reports.

The Portuguese reached that mark by finding the target in Saturday’s derby against Torino, which ended in a convincing victory for the league leaders.

His remarkable standards have been maintained throughout the current campaign, with the target found on 25 occasions through just 26 appearances in the Italian top-flight.

Ronaldo has helped Juve back to the top of the table this season, as they chase down a ninth successive Serie A crown.