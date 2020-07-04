Artsakh’s participation in talks fundamental for achieving tangible progress

On July 4, within the framework of his working visit to Artsakh, Foreign Minister of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsaknayan met with Arayik Harutyunyan, the President of Artsakh. Foreign Minister Masis Mayilian also participated in the meeting.

Welcoming the Foreign Minister of Armenia, President Harutyunyan emphasized the importance of regular contacts between Armenia and Artskh at different levels in terms of exchanging positions on the issues of substance and environment of the Nagorno-Karabakh peace process, as well as discussing other issues of mutual interest and the prospects of cooperation.

Expressing gratitude for reception, Minister Mnatsakanyan noted; “I would like to once again extend my congratulations upon your election, and first of all I would like to highlight the significance once again demonstrated by these elections: the aspiration of the people of Artsakh to build a stable, prosperous, independent country which creates its future in line with universal and international values, based on human rights and democracy. The competitive, free and democratic elections held in Artsakh demonstrated the determination of the people and leadership of Artsakh to strengthen and build their future based on these very foundations.”

“We have repeatedly underscored the priorities that our work is based on: the engagement of Artsakh, the exercise of the right of self-determination, the stability of the security system of Artsakh. We build all our positions based on these most important provisions, realizing hat we must reach an agreement acceptable for all three parties.

The participation of Artsakh in the negotiation process is one of the most important issues, and first of all, it is a practical issue, because it directly concerns the people of Artsakh and the strengthening of the sense of ownership for the people of Artsakh and Its leadership towards the peace process.

These issues are fundamental and practical for achieving a real and tangible progress in the process. In this regard, we have shown an ability to work closely, to negotiate and cooperate with my good friend and colleague Mr. Mayilian, in order to have a better understanding of our priorities and positions. This dialogue and this work is ongoing”,- the Foreign Minister noted.

During the meeting, the sides touched upon the recent developments of the Nagorno-Karabakh peace process. The Foreign Minister of Armenia noted that despite the restrictions due to COVID-19 pandemic the work with the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs is ongoing. The sides exchanged views on the recent video-conference held with the participation of the Minsk Group Co-Chairs and the Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan.



The interlocutors also exchanged views on the issues caused by COVID-19 pandemic and the programs and initiatives towards addressing them.