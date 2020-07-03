UFC star Khabib Nurmagomedov’s father dies of coronavirus-related complications

UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov’s father Abdulmanap has died in a Moscow hospital due to coronavirus-related complications aged just 57, Russia Today reports.

The legendary trainer had been hospitalised in Moscow for weeks after suffering a heart attack following his contraction of Covid-19.

Chechen Republic leader and friend of the family Ramzan Kadyrov reported the news on Friday.

Abdulmanap fell ill back in April with pneumonia-like symptoms and his condition deteriorated.

He was then flown to hospital in Moscow where he tested positive for coronavirus and then suffered a heart attack before undergoing bypass surgery. The veteran coach was then put into a medically induced coma.