Lithuanian President’s wife sends gifts to Armenian children infected with Covid-19

Lithuanian President’s wife Diana Nausėdienė has sent gifts to Armenian children infected with coronavirus, the President’s Office reports.

“At a time when the world is going through a particularly difficult period, we are clearly aware that the disease recognizes neither borders nor geographical distances. I am delighted to have the opportunity to pass on a sign of our sincere concern to the little patients in Armenia, hoping that the gifts will warm their hearts and strengthen the spirit of their families. I send my best wishes to all the people of Armenia and sincerely wish to overcome the consequences of the virus,“ Mrs. Nausėdienė said.

The First Lady also thanked the Lithuanian medics for their determination and professionalism.

“You are an example of humanity. Thank you for being there and I wish you a happy return home,” she said.

On Friday, the Air Force’s Spartan transport plane flew from Šiauliai International Airport to the Yerevan’s Zvartnots to fly Lithuanian medics back home.

A Lithuanian mission has been in Armenia for two weeks to assist in the fight against Covid-19.