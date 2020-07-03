Lionel Messi reportedly willing to leave Barcelona in 2021

Leo Messi has reportedly brought a halt to contract renewal talks with Barcelona, AS reports.

Messi’s current contract expires next year and he has halted negotiations due to frustrations with the direction of the club, said Spanish radio station Cadena Ser.

Messi had the option to leave Barcelona up to 10 June this year, by simply choosing to leave, however he decided not to exercise that option, meaning his current contract, initially signed in November 2018, continues through to 30 June 2021.

Meanwhile Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane hopes the Argentine maestro will stay in Spain.

“I don’t know what will happen but we hope not because he is in this league and we want the best in this league,” said Real coach Zidane, when asked about the possibility of Messi leaving.