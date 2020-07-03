EU, Sweden, Lithuania and Armenia partner for Enhancing Civil Protection in Armenia

A Memorandum of Understanding has been signed between the EU Delegation to Armenia, the Armenian Ministry of Emergency Situations, the Embassy of Sweden to Armenia and the Embassy of Lithuania to Armenia within the framework of the Twinning project “Enhancing Civil Protection in Armenia” with €1 million budget.

The objectives of the project are strengthening of the disaster risk management on institutional level including through supporting clear distribution and coordination of the roles of relevant structures and organisations; as well as institutional and administrative capacity for carrying out the roles; ongoing expansion of international cooperation, supporting the revision and design of national laws, regulations and quality standards to those of international best practice in line with EU-Armenia Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement (CEPA), as well as improving Disaster Risk Reduction awareness system and its application.

During the signing ceremony with participation of EU Ambassador Andrea Wiktorin, Minister of Emergency Situations Feliks Tsolakyan, Ambassador of Lithuania Inga Stanytė-Toločkienė, Charge d’ affaires a.i. of the Embassy of Sweden Birger Karlsson, the EU Ambassador emphasized the momentum of this project, as health security, disaster risk management, civil protection areas are highly interlinked.