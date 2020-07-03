Artsakh’s President proposes amnesty

Taking into account the situation created by the pandemic, Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan has decided to exercise the right reserved for him by the Constitution to initiate processes of amnesty and pardon.

The President will soon submit the draft law on amnesty to the National Assembly, proposing to apply it to some people suspected, accused or convicted of committing certain crimes before July 1.

Arayik Harutyunyan says he started the discussions on this “humanitarian step” with the Ombudsman and the Police Chief after visiting a penitentiary on June 13.