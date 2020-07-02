Manchester City give new champions Liverpool a guard of honor at the Etihad

Liverpool stars were welcomed onto the Etihad Stadium pitch with a guard of honour from Manchester City as the newly-crowned Premier League champions played their first game since winning the title, The Daily Mail reports.

Jurgen Klopp’s men have dominated the title race from the off, and were duly crowned champions last week after City’s defeat at Chelsea saw the Anfield club end their 30-year wait for a league title.

And City stars lined the Etihad turf to applaud their rivals as their two-year reign at the summit of English football came to an end.

Pep Guardiola was quick to congratulate Liverpool on their title win after the defeat to Chelsea and was insistent on giving City’s title rivals the customary guard of honour – even though Jurgen Klopp felt it was not necessary.

“We are going to do the guard of honour, of course,” said Guardiola last week.

“We will greet Liverpool, when they come to our house, in an incredible way. We are going to do it because they deserve it,” he said.