Armenia has surplus of face masks

Armenia has surplus of medical face masks, after local companies started mass production.
A batch of masks been exported from the country, Gegham Gevorgyan, Chairman of the State Commission for the Protection of Economic Competition, told a cabinet meeting today.
An application on the export of a second batch has been filed, he said.
Gevorgyan said masks made in Armenia are cheaper (60 AMD, $0.12) than the imported ones, because they were imported two months ago.
A new batch to be imported within a month will be cheaper, he said.