Manchester City and Juventus complete swap deal

Juventus have confirmed the signing of Felix Correia from Manchester City with forward Pablo Moreno heading the other way as part of a swap deal, Goal.com reports.

Moreno joins Manchester City on a four-year deal and will arrive at the Premier League club at the start of the transfer window.

Correia, meanwhile, has signed a five-year contract with the perennial Italian champions, which will keep him with the Juventus through to June 2025.

Manchester City currently sit second in the Premier League ahead of Thursday’s clash with Liverpool, who won the league title last week thanks to the Citizens’ loss to Chelsea.

Juventus, meanwhile, sit top of Serie A heading into Wednesday’s clash with Genoa.