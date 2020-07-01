Bomb alert at Yerevan trade center false

The bomb alert at the Yerevan Mall shopping center was fake, the Ministry of Emergency Situations informs.

Earlier today firefighters and rescuers were deployed at Yerevan Mall after the National Crisis Management Center received an alert on a bomb planted at the food court of the shopping center.

The engineering and sapper detachment of the civil defense forces, the rescue group of the Special Rescue Operations Center, the operative group of the National Crisis Management Center and the instructor of the psychological support department also arrived at the scene.