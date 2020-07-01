SocietyTop

Bomb alert at shopping center in Yerevan

Siranush Ghazanchyan July 1, 2020, 15:28
Less than a minute

Firefighters and rescuers have been deployed at Yerevan Mall after the National Crisis Management Center received an alert on a bomb planted at the food court of the shopping center, the Ministry of Emergency Situations informs.

The engineering and sapper detachment of the civil defense forces, the rescue group of the Special Rescue Operations Center, the operative group of the National Crisis Management Center and the instructor of the psychological support department have also arrived at the scene.

