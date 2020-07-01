$300,000 donated to Armenia’s ambulance service

The “Tashir” foundation has donated $300,000 to the “Hayastan” All Armenian Fund to provide one-time financial assistance to all 1,786 doctors, nurses, support and sanitation staff, dispatchers and drivers of the Armenian Ambulance Services.

Today senior, middle, junior and support staff of the Armenian Ambulance Service received financial assistance according to the distribution list provided by the RA Ministry of Health: Yerevan- 36,930,000 AMD, Kotayq- 16,020,000 AMD, Lori- 16,645,000 AMD, Shirak- 13,330,000 AMD, Ararat- 11,740,000 AMD, Armavir- 9,795,000 AMD, Gegharquniq- 9,985,000 AMD, Syunik- 8,630,000 AMD, Aragatsotn- 7,960,000 AMD, Tavush- 7,925,000 AMD, Vayots Dzor- 4,890,000 AMD.

The ongoing cooperation between the “Tashir” foundation and the Hayastan All Armenian fund as part of the Pandemic campaign began in April 2020 with a donation of $ 100,000 . The funds were allocated to measures taken to overcome the Pandemic and financing the return of Armenian citizens from Russia.

Launched on March 18th, the global Armenian fundraising campaign “Covid-19 Armenia: United Against the Pandemic” is undertaken with the support of President of the Republic of Armenia, the President of the Republic of Artsakh, the Office of the High Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs and the Ministries of Health and Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Armenia. To streamline the process all financial support from the Diaspora will be coordinated by the “Hayastan” All-Armenian Fund.

As of today, $ 770,000 has been raised, of which approximately $ 600,000 has already been used to purchase large-scale medical supplies and equipment, to provide financial assistance to the staff of the Armenian Ambulance Services, to deliver monthly food packages to the vulnerable elderly citizens and to bring back to Armenia many compatriots.

The Fund has also received large-scale in-kind contributions of medical goods from various countries, which were provided to the Ministry of Health. During the fundraising campaign, the global Armenian network continues to expand, and new collaborations are being established with various organizations both in Armenia and the Diaspora.