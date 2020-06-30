Step Towards Home: Educational program for Diaspora youth goes virtual

The educational program “Step Towards Home” for youth and adolescents from the Diaspora, will result in a unique visit to Armenia this summer. The virtual program will be held from August 3rd-28th in two stages, which will include courses in the Armenian language and history, virtual visits, interactive discussions, debate club, educational games, meetings with cultural and arts leaders and more.

Մեկնարկում է «Քայլ դեպի տուն» առցանց ծրագիրը[ARM] Սփյուռքի պատանիների և երեխաների «Քայլ դեպի տուն» ուսումնաճանաչողական ծրագիրն այս ամառ կանցկացնի հետաքրքիր առցանց ձևաչափով: Ծրագիրը կընթանա օգոստոսի 3-28-ը և կիրականացվի 2 փուլով՝ ներառելով հայոց լեզվի և պատմաճանաչողության դասընթացներ, վիրտուալ այցեր, ինտերակտիվ քննարկումներ, բանավեճի ակումբ, առցանց կրթական խաղեր, հանդիպումներ մշակույթի և արվեստի գործիչների հետ և այլն: Առցանց ծրագրին կարող են մասնակցել 12-18 տարեկան սփյուռքահայ պատանիներն ու երիտասարդները: Մասնակցության հայտ ներկայացնելու վերջնաժամկետն է հուլիսի 20-ը: Հայատադիմումը լրացնելու համար պետք է այցելել հետևյալ հղմամբ՝ https://forms.gle/nKMJGuxMucp28nMHA: [ENG] The educational program "Step Towards Home" for youth and adolescents from the Diaspora, will result in a unique visit to Armenia this summer. The virtual program will be held from August 3rd-28th in two stages which will include courses in the Armenian language and history, virtual visits, interactive discussions, debate club, educational games, meetings with cultural and arts leaders and more.Individuals from the Armenian Diaspora aged 12-18 can participate in the online program and the deadline for applications is July 20th. To fill out an application, please visit the following link: https://forms.gle/nKMJGuxMucp28nMHA:[RUS] Учебно-познавательная программа для молодежи и подростков из Диаспоры «Шаг к дому» этим летом пройдет в интересном онлайн режиме. Программа будет проходить с 3 по 28 августа в два этапа, включая курсы армянского языка и истории, виртуальные посещения общин, интерактивные обсуждения, дискуссионный клуб, онлайн образовательные игры, встречи с деятелями культуры и искусства и т. д. В онлайн-программе могут участвовать молодые люди и подростки из армянской диаспоры в возрасте от 12 до 18 лет. Заявки на участие можно подавать до 20 июля включительно. Для заполнения заявки, перейдите по следующей ссылке: https://forms.gle/nKMJGuxMucp28nMHA:

– Armenian language lessons,

– History lessons,

– Virtual visits to communities (in Armenia and the Diaspora),

– Interactive discussions,

– Debate club,

– Educational games,

– Meetings with cultural figures,

– Meetings with former program participants,

– Workshops,

– Community projects.

Diaspora youth will be given the opportunity to connect with their homeland by learning about its rich history and culture, its language, and getting to know local youth.

