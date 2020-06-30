Prosperous Armenia Party leader Gagik Tsarukyan contracts Covid-19

Prosperous Armenia Party (PAP) leader Gagik Tsarukyan has informed he has contracted coronavirus.

“It turns out the coronavirus does not bypass kind people,” Tsarukyan said in a Facebook post. He shared an earlier video, where he says “good people are not affected by coronavirus.”

Tsarukyan wished health to all infected people. “God bless us all,” he wrote.

Last month the National Assembly voted to strip the PAP leader of parliamentary immunity and sanction his arrest. The National Security Service later submitted a motion on his arrest, which was turned down by the Court.

Tsarukyan is charged with vote-buying during the parliamentary elections of 2017.