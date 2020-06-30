Mayor of Jerusalem visits Armenian ceramic art exhibition

On June 29, 2020 Mr. Moshe Lion, the mayor of Jerusalem visited the Armenian exhibition dedicated to the Armenian ceramic art opened in the “Nature Museum” of Jerusalem, Fr. Hovnan Baghdasaryan, Chancellor of the Armenian Patriarchate of Jerusalem, informs.

The exhibition was organized in the framework of the fourth festival of “Armenians in Jerusalem” to commemorate the centennial of the Armenian ceramic art in the Holy Land.

Handmade ceramic items of Gevorg and Dorin Sandrouny were exhibited.

The building of “Nature Museum” belonged to an Armenian family which was turned into museum after 1948.