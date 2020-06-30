France’s Macron sends message of support to Armenian PM

French President Emmanuel Macron has sent a letter of support to Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

“I recently learned about your recovery from the coronavirus and I’m glad you and your family are healthy. Today, France and Armenia face major health, economic and social challenges. The crisis should not force us to back down. On the contrary, the epidemic should be a unique opportunity to work together to fight the epidemic and its aftermath,” Macron said.

The President assured of France’s solidarity and its readiness to provide concrete assistance to Armenia.

“France stands by you both with the unprecedented input in EU’s financial aid and bilateral assistance,” Macron said, adding that a new team of volunteers will arrive in Armenia soon to substitute the mission currently in Armenia to assist in the fight against Covid-19.

՞This crisis is also a challenge for the economies of our two countries. Through the French Development Agency (ADF), which is already operating in Armenia, France is ready to consider providing a 50-80 million euro government policy loan, which will provide an opportunity to partially meet the additional budgetary financing needs that your country is facing this year. The ADF program, which aims to strengthen the country’s ability to cope with crises, will be implemented in partnership with other lending organizations, such as the World Bank. Emphasis can be placed on health and social protection, as well as action to limit the effects of climate change,” Macron continued.

The French President voiced hope that “the ties of our solidarity and friendship would be strengthened by this test.”