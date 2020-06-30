Covid-19 patient jumps out of hospital window in Artashat, Armenia

A 55-year-old patient receiving treatment for coronavirus disease at Artashat Medical Center jumped out of a hospital window, Spokesperson for the Ministry of Health Alina Nikoghosyan informs.

The law-enforcement bodies were immediately informed of the incident. The patient was hospitalized on June 29.

The patient was immediately taken to Surb Grigor Lusavorich Medical Center with multiple fractures of the lower extremities and spines.

Necessary examinations are being performed. The doctors assess the condition as serious.