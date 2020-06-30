Armenian President receives Lithuanian medics

President Armen Sarkissian welcomed today a group of medical workers from Lithuania who have arrived to Armenia to help their Armenian colleagues in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic. Present at the meeting was the Head of the EU Office in Armenia, Ambassador Andrea Wiktorin, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Lithuania in Armenia Inga Stanytė-Toločkienė, Chargé d’Affaires a. i. of the Embassy of Sweden in Yerevan Birger Karlsson, and RA First Deputy Minister of Health Anahit Avanessian.

President Sarkissian welcomed the doctors and expressed gratitude for helping.

“On behalf of the citizens of Armenia and Armenians all over the world, I would like to thank you for everything you are doing and for endangering your life and health to help us,” President Sarkissian said addressing the doctors.

“I would like to thank also the government of Lithuania and my friend President Gitanas Nausėda with whom we recently had a candid discussion through a video call. I greatly appreciate this assistance.”

Ambassador Andrea Wiktorin too, thanked the doctors for arriving to Armenia and stressed the importance of the assistance provided by the EU member states during the pandemic. She informed that soon groups of doctors from Italy and Germany will also arrive to Armenia.

“Such visits are important because specialists can exchange their experience, work together which is very useful. We need to do more in different areas, including deepening of cooperation in the area of scientific research. I hope that together we will overcome this crisis,” the Ambassador said.

Ambassador of Lithuania in Armenia Inga Stanytė-Toločkienė also stressed the importance of the visit of the Lithuanian doctors from the viewpoint of developing bilateral relations.

“I believe this is just the beginning of a deeper cooperation between the healthcare systems of the two countries. This is also a good opportunity to share professional experience and be ready for the possible new waves of the pandemic. I am proud to be able to help at this moment the friendly people of Armenia,” the Ambassador said.

Doctors from Lithuania presented their experience and proposals on the most efficient ways to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

At the conclusion of the meeting, President Sarkissian invited all to visit Armenia with their families and friends after the pandemic, maintain ties with their Armenian colleagues and traditional friendship between the two countries.