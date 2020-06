USAID provides mobile X-Ray machine to Armenian Ministry of Health

USAID has provided a mobile X-Ray machine to Armenia’s Ministry of Health for use on Covid19 positive patients in Surb Grigor Lusavorich medical center.

Since the state of emergency was declared, the U.S. adapted its assistance to enable Armenian partners to respond to COVID-19, redirecting and increasing funding by $6.6 million.

The United States has invested more than $1.57 billion in total assistance to Armenia over the past 20 years, including nearly $106 million for health.