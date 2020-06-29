Roma, Arsenal reportedly agree on loan extension for Mkhitaryan

Roma have come to an agreement with Arsenal to extend Henrikh Mkhitaryan’s loan for the remainder of the season through August, RomaPress reports.

The loan deal for the Armenian was set to expire tomorrow, 30th June, and the Giallorossi were worried that they wouldn’t have the attacker at their disposal for month of July or for their Europa League tie against Sevilla in August.

Meanwhile, the club is still negotiating with Manchester United to find the same agreement for Chris Smalling.

The Red Devils have given the OK for the defender to remain through July, but as of now, there is no agreement to allow Smalling to participate in Roma’s Europa League tie, according to Filippo Biafora of Il Tempo.