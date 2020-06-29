Official Baku not ready to discuss a peace agenda with Artsakh authorities

On 28 June Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan, accompanied by Defense Minister Jalal Harutyunyan and other officials, visited the southeastern border of the republic and got acquainted on site with the situation in the frontline.

The President highlighted the activities of equipping the frontline with new types of armament and in this regard gave new instructions to the army’s command staff.

Arayik Harutyunyan said the ongoing bellicose statements made by the Azerbaijani authorities testify to the fact that official Baku is not ready to discuss a peace agenda with Artsakh authorities.

Thus, he said, it is an imperative to spare no effort to stem the adversary’s possible military adventure and give a worthy counterstroke.