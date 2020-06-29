Implementation report of the Republic of Artsakh on the status of the Protocols Additional to the Geneva Conventions disseminated in the UN

The Implementation report of the Republic of Artsakh on the status of the Protocols Additional to the Geneva Conventions of 1949 and relating to the protection of victims of armed conflicts was disseminated in the United Nations Organization (UN) as an official document and also transmitted to UN Secretary General.

The report includes information on the incorporation of the provisions of the four Geneva Conventions of 1949 and the Additional Protocols (1977) to the Conventions into the national legislation of the Republic of Artsakh as well as on raising awareness about the international humanitarian law among the military personnel to ensure alignment of the rules of engagement with the principles of international humanitarian law.

The Republic of Artsakh has acceded to the Conventions and Protocols in 1993 by decision of the Supreme Council (Parliament) of the Republic.