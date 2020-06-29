Armenian, Azerbaijani FMs to hold video conference on June 30

Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan held a video conference with OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs Igor Popov (Russia), Stéphane Visconti (France), Andrew Schofer (USA), as well as the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairman-in-Office, Andrzej Kasprzyk.

The Armenian Foreign Minister and the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs discussed the scope of issues related to the environment of the Nagorno Karabakh peace process.

An agreement was reached to organize a video conference bwteen the Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan on June 30 through the mediation of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs.