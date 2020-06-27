Nork-Marash Medical Center starts testing patients with Ortho’s antibody tests to Covid-19

Nork-Marash Medical Center – a Teaching hospital and Biomedical research facility in Yerevan, Armenia, focused on cardiac care and led by Dr. Mikayel Adamyan has started testing patients with Ortho’s antibody tests to Covid-19, Ortho Clinical Diagnostics reports.

It says with 100% specificity and 100% sensitivity after 8 days the TOTAL anti-SARS-CoV-2 test is an excellent aid in the diagnosis of infection caused by the COVID-19 virus.

Antibody serology (blood based) tests can identify individuals who have developed an immune response to the SARS-CoV-2 virus. These tests can aid in diagnosing symptomatic or asymptomatic individuals of acute infection together with molecular tests or clinical information.

They also can identify individuals who have previously been infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus and recovered.