More flights to Yerevan announced

The Civil Aviation Committee has published the schedule of upcoming flights to Armenia.

On June 27, 28 and 29 and on July 1 Belavia will operated Minsk-Yerevan-Minsk flights (arrival in Yerevan at 02:45, departure at 03:35).

On June 27 SKYUP airline will operate the Kyiv-Yerevan-Kyiv flight (arrival in Yerevan at 18:50, departure at 19:50).

On June 28 Aircompany Armenia will carry out a flight from Yerevan to Kaluga and back (departure from Yerevan at 08:00, arrival at 13:50).

On the same Aircompany Armenia will operate another flight on Yerevan-Voronezh-Yerevan route (departure from Yerevan at 16:00, arrival at 21:20).

On June 30 Aircompany Armenia will carry out the Yerevan-Mineralniye Vody-Yerevan flight (departure at 11:00, arrival at 14:00).

On the same day Aircompany Armenia will offer a flight on Yerevan-Sochi-Yerevan route (departure at 18:00, arrival at 21:20).

On June 2 Red Wings will fly from Moscow to Yerevan (arrival at 21:40).