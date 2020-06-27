Liverpool FC fans’ behaviour ‘unacceptable’, says club

Liverpool FC has condemned the conduct of some fans who gathered in the city to celebrate the Premier League title win as “wholly unacceptable,” the BBC reports.

Thirty-four people were injured – three seriously – as thousands of people turned up on the city’s waterfront despite restrictions on gatherings.

Firefighters also extinguished a small fire at the landmark Liver Building.

Mayor Joe Anderson said the events “brought Liverpool Football Club and the city of Liverpool into disrepute”.

Three people remain in a serious condition in hospital, the North West Ambulance Service said.

Another 24 people were also treated in hospital, while seven others were treated at the scene.

Fifteen people have been arrested for violent disorder and police officers were “subjected to a number of violent confrontations”, Merseyside Police Chief Constable Andy Cooke said on Twitter.