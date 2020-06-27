Fire near Tsitsernakaberd localized

The fire near the Tsitsernakaberd Memorial was localized at 23:32 Yerevan time, the Ministry of Emergency Situations informs.

The National Crisis Management Center was notified of the fire at 20:58.

A total of 120 firefighters were involved in the operation. Minister of Emergency Situations Felix Tsolakyan was at the scene.

The causes of the fire are yet to be revealed. Minister Tsolakyan does not rule out it could be a result of fireworks.

Firefighters will remain on duty, as there is no guarantee the fire will not break out again because of wind.