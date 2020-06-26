Area of the Symphony of the Stones in Armenia’s Kotayk modernized

The Territorial Development Fund of Armenia is modernizing one of the largest tourist centers in Armenia with funds provided by the World Bank and the Government of the Republic of Armenia.

The 2,500-meter section of the road from Garni community of Kotayk region to the Symphony of the Stones is being completely reconstructed, as is the road leading to Mashtots Hayrapet church.

The bed of the Azat River has been cleared, stone banisters have been built to ensure the safety of tourists.

A 700-meter area near the Symphony of the Stones has been paved with marble. A night lightning network has been installed from Garni community to the Symphony of Stones. A bathroom and a checkpoint are being built.

A total of 660 million AMD has been invested in the implementation of the program, 80% has been provided by the World Bank, the rest has been allocated from government funds. The road leading to the site had never been renovated since its construction.