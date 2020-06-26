Liverpool crowned Premier League champions after Chelsea beat Manchester City

It took Liverpool 30 years, 58 days and a return from a three-month lockdown caused by a global pandemic to be crowned champions of England.

The club’s 19th championship and first of the Premier League era was confirmed after Manchester City’s 2-1 defeat to Chelsea.

Jurgen Klopp’s side needed one victory to seal the league but City’s failure to win means they cannot be caught.

A superb solo goal by Christian Pulisic and a Willian penalty gave Chelsea a 2-1 win over Manchester City at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday, a result that handed Liverpool the Premier League title.