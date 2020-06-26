Italian doctors arrive in Armenia to help fight Covid-19

Eleven Italian medics from the Emergency Response Coordination Center (ERCC) have arrived in Armenia to held fight the Covid-19 pandemic.

“This humanitarian step is more than valuable these days, when friendly Italy has not yet fully overcome this epidemic that has plagued the world,” the Armenian Embassy in Italy said.

“Italian doctors are coming to Armenia not fully recovered from the great physical and psychological burden have experienced in recent months,” the Embassy added.

Medical supplies necessary for the implementation of the mission have also been transported on the same flight.

At the airport the medics were welcomed by Deputy Health Minister Anahit Avanesyan, Deputy Foreign Minister Avet Adonts, Italy’s Ambassador to Armenia Vincenzo Del Monaco, Head of the EU Delegation to Armenia Andreas Victorin, Head of the Armenia-Italy Friendship Group at the National Assembly Maria Karapetyan.

The mission will spend three weeks in Armenia.