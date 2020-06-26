Armenia’s Constitutional amendments come into force

The constitutional amendments came into force after midnight.

“Hrayr Tovmasyan is not the Chairman of the Constitutional Court, and Felix Tokhyan, Hrant Nazaryan and Alvina Gyulumyan are not members or judges of the Constitutional Court,” Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said in a Facebook post.

Three new judges of the Constitutional Court must be elected within two months.

“All state bodies of Armenia are obliged to take note of this reality and be guided by it,” the Prime Minister said.

On Monday the National Assembly voted unanimously to pass bill on Constitutional amendments with 89 votes in favor. The two opposition factions – Prosperous Armenia and Bright Armenia – did not participate in the voting.

The judges who have not yet completed a term of office of 12 years will stay in office until completion of this term, while the tenure of the judges who have already served a term of 12 years will be terminated.

It was earlier planned to hold a referendum on Constitutional amendments, but it was cancelled because of the state of emergency declared due to the coronavirus pandemic.