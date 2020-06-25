Coronavirus: Over 75% of intensive care patients recover in Armenia

Over 75% of intensive care patients recover in Armenia, Health Minister Arsen Torosyan informs.

According to him, the mortality rate at Intensive Care Units stands at about 24%.

“This is more than a good indicator, it is conditioned by the work of our medical staff and the provision of timely and proper medical care,” the Ministers said.

He noted that in many developed Western countries, this figure ranged from 35 to 45%.

The Minister shared a graph, showing the mortality rate at ICUs in two hospitals engaged in Covid-19treatment.