Second group of French doctors starts work at Armenian hospital

The second group of French doctors visited the Sourp Grigor Lusavorich Medical center this morning.

Alexandre Mignon, who has been in Armenia for a week, briefed the colleagues on the condition of patients at the Intensive Care Unit.

He hailed the effective cooperation with Armenian doctors and joked that he would not return to France if offered job at the Medical Center.

The new mission is led by Armenian doctor Laurent Papasian. Intensivist Hayk Vardanyan, who has been living in Paris for 26 years, has also arrived in Armenia with the group. He is yet to notify his relatives in Armenia of the visit.